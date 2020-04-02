MS Dhoni's 84* At Chinnaswamy Gives Virat Kohli's RCB Huge Scare In IPL 2019; Watch Video

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni is widely considered to be one the best finishers in the game of all-time. MS Dhoni has played several memorable knocks over the years and has led his side to victory. MS Dhoni has a knack of taking the game as deep as possible and finishing it off in style.

MS Dhoni's blistering knock in vain as RCB wins by a solitary run

MS Dhoni played one such blistering knock in IPL 2019 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. MS Dhoni scored a brilliant unbeaten 84* off just 48 balls. He took the match to the last over when they needed a massive 26 runs to see his team through. MS Dhoni tried his best but fell short by just one run, which handed RCB a thrilling victory.

The IPL's officiall Twitter handle took to Twitter to reminisce the staggering knock by MS Dhoni. Let's take a look at the tweet.

The Mahi Magic ✨



📽️Here's a throwback to the World Cup-winning captain @msdhoni's breathtaking knock of 84* against @RCBTweets in the #VIVOIPL 2019.🔝🔥 #RCBvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2020

Chasing a modest total of 161, CSK got off to a horrible start as Shane Watson and Suresh Raina were sent back by Dale Steyn in the first over. Soon, Faf Du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav followed as CSK were left reeling at 28/4. At this point, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu built up a solid partnership. Just as he was looking set and dangerous, Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of the latter for 29 runs.

It is then when the CSK skipper took things under his control. Even though he started slow, he shifted gears at the right time. With 26 needed off the final over, MS Dhoni started the over with a four and followed it up with two sixes off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. Two runs came off the fourth ball over the over. This brought the equation down to 8 from the last two balls. MS Dhoni hit a six off the second last ball but couldn’t hit the last ball out. Shardul Thakur tried to sneak a bye but was run out by Parthiv Patel as RCB won the match by 1 run.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPL TWITTER