MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gets First-ever Brand Endorsement At The Age Of 5

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is one of the most famous 'star kids' in the country. The 5-year-old is a fan favourite on Instagram as her photos and videos are showered with love galore. Notably, Ziva has a whopping 1.8 million followers on the photo and video sharing site.

ALSO READ | Sakshi Dhoni names the only person who can upset MS Dhoni the most

Ziva Dhoni set to feature in Oreo ad alongside MS Dhoni

Ziva's ever-growing popularity has now made her bag her very first commercial ad with the popular biscuit brand, Oreo where she will be featuring alongside her father. The ad will also mark Ziva's debut in the world of advertising. The cookie company made the announcement on Instagram where they shared a still of Ziva and Dhoni from the commercial. They captioned the post, "Look who's entered the field to play! Stay tuned with @oreo.india for some fun in 2021 with @mahi7781 and @ziva_singh_dhoni."

While this is Ziva's first commercial ad project, her father, the legendary MS Dhoni is one of the most sought-after celebrities when it comes to ads. A major part of the MS Dhoni net worth is formed by his earning from brand endorsements. Let's take a look at MS Dhoni's net worth.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza posts stunning picture with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni and husband Shoaib Malik

MS Dhoni net worth

According to Celebritynetworth, Dhoni’s net worth is estimated to be at around $170 million. Of this, Dhoni's salary from his IPL team, the Chennai franchise counts towards ₹15 crore per season (for 2020), with a lifetime earning of ₹1,37,84,00,000 from the league. As one of the best players of the game in modern times, Dhoni's salary from the BCCI was no less lucrative - before he was dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list, Dhoni earned a hefty sum of ₹5 crores per annum from the board.

Other than his salary, Dhoni earns big from his sports teams. He is the co-owner of the football club Chennaiyin FC, hockey club Ranchi Rays and Supersport World Championship team Mahi Racing Team India. Rated by SportsPro as the 16th most marketable athlete in the world, Dhoni is said to charge anything between ₹3-4 crore for each brand endorsement, according to multiple Indian media reports. He is the brand ambassador for OPPO, Dream11, AMFI, Khatabook, TVS, PokerStars, and Indigo Paints.

ALSO READ | Chopra questions Dhoni's inclusion in T20 Team of Decade, says 'India hasn't won anything'

MS Dhoni house

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The MS Dhoni house which is situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well with the former India captain’s personality.

The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practising field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something MS Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour-palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's retirement from storied Test career completes 6 years

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and house figures.

SOURCE: ZIVA DHONI INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.