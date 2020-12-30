MS Dhoni's Retirement From Storied Test Career Completes 6 Years

MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 as a 23-year-old batting prodigy from Ranchi. In the subsequent years, the wicketkeeper-batsman collected multiple accolades as India's captain, including multi-nation ICC events that enhanced India’s trophy cabinet. On December 30, 2014, MS Dhoni played the last of his 90 Tests from a storied career that yielded memorable overseas wins for India and a two-year stay at the helm of the ICC Test Team Rankings.

To commemorate the sixth anniversary of MS Dhoni’s retirement from the format, here is a look at some of the highlights of his storied Test career.

MS Dhoni retirement from Tests completes six years

#OnThisDay in 2014, after drawing the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format 🙌



He remains India's most successful wicket-keeper in Tests with 2️⃣9️⃣4️⃣ dismissals in 90 matches 🧤 pic.twitter.com/1AMRo7kY6C — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2020

MS Dhoni Test career: A journey defined by individual and captaincy marvels

MS Dhoni's Test career stats make for a staggering read. In 90 Tests, the right-handed batsman stockpiled 4,876 runs at a healthy clip of 38.09. The powerhouse from Ranchi plundered six tons and 33 half-centuries in the process. In 2013, he registered his highest score of 224 which remains the third-best individual performance by any stumper and the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test history.

Remarkably, MS Dhoni led India in 60 of his overall 90 Tests, yielding 27 wins for his side. The aforementioned winning number remained a captaincy record by any Indian until Virat Kohli broke it in 2019. Dhoni is also known for winning a series in New Zealand and levelling a bilateral competition in South Africa, with both instances coming in the same year (2010). Moreover, the Indian cricketing legend led his side to a remarkable 4-0 win over the visiting Australian unit at home in 2013.

In December 2005, MS Dhoni became #TeamIndia’s 251st Test cricketer when he made his debut against Sri Lanka under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.



In 2006, playing only his 5th Test, Dhoni scored his maiden Test ton - 148 v Pakistan in Faisalabad.#ThankYouMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MwwLJOEhTo — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni retirement from international cricket

While MS Dhoni announced his Test retirement in 2014, the seasoned campaigner remained one of the prominent features of India’s limited-overs set-up until the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. He took a sabbatical break from the game later, only to quit international cricket on August 15 this year.

