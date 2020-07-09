MS Dhoni's Fan Club In Sri Lanka Serves Deaf And Blind Children On CSK Captain's Birthday

MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, July 7. The former India captain is one of the greatest skippers to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy) as captain.

MS Dhoni birthday: CSK captain's fans in Sri Lanka distribute lunch at school to commemorate his birthday

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most influential cricketing personalities that the world has seen. The 39-year old has millions of fans all around the world and is loved and adored by nearly every admirer of cricket. The CSK captain has always believed in maintaining a low profile and his birthday celebrations are no different. MS Dhoni's fans, on the occasion of their favourite star's birthday, chose to go in the same vein as they dabbled in a humanitarian cause.

As MS Dhoni turned 39, his fans in Sri Lanka distributed lunch at a school for the deaf and blind near Jaffna to celebrate the veteran stumper's birthday. The fans also cut a cake to commemorate the occasion. The video of the fans celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday has been doing the rounds on social media.

MS Dhoni fans in Jaffna, Sri Lanka celebrate his birthday by distributing luch at Nuffield School for the Deaf and Blind. pic.twitter.com/In0WdmUlP6 — Samrat Chakraborty (@dahnumber7) July 8, 2020

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the end of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. The CSK skipper was supposed to make a comeback in IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year.

IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives massive statement about the tournament's future

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has hinted at the possibility of IPL 2020 being conducted outside India. Recently, Sourav Ganguly opined that the country will have to bear with the COVID-19 pandemic at least till the end of this year or the beginning of 2021. This statement by Sourav Ganguly effectively rules out India's chances of organising the cricketing extravaganza at home.

Sourav Ganguly was in conversation with India's test opener Mayank Agarwal on his show '#DadaOpensWithMayank'. While responding to a question on how he looks at the COVID-19 situation in India, Sourav Ganguly said he thinks the next two to four months will be a little tough. He added that people will just have to bear with it and by the end of the year or the beginning of next year, life should be back to normal once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. The BCCI is currently looking for a window to host the event. Their decision largely depends on the ICC’s call regarding the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start mid-October.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM