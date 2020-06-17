Shane Watson Fights Injury To Nearly Win CSK IPL 2019 Title With 59-ball 80; Watch Video

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, June 17. Shane Watson was often called the 'man for big stages' because he had a knack of performing on big occasions. Shane Watson scored a century in the semi-final and final of 2009 Champions Trophy and was also the Man of the Tournament in 2012 T20 World Cup. The 39-year old was also adjudged Man of the match in the 2006 Champions Trophy final. Shane Watson was the Man of the Tournament in IPL 2008 and 2013 season as well. Shane Watson also scored a stroke-filled century in the 2018 IPL final.

Shane Watson birthday: The CSK all-rounder's sensational knock goes in vain as Mumbai lifts IPL 2020 title

Watson once again rose to the occasion during the IPL 2019 final against the Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings were chasing a modest total of 150 and the team was off to a good start. CSK scored 55/1 in the first six overs and were going strong. However, CSK lost 3 wickets in quick succession to find themselves 4 down for just 81 runs on the board.

With the likes of MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis back in the pavilion, it looked all over for CSK against a formidable Mumbai Indians attack. However, Shane Watson stood tall at one end and kept CSK in the hunt. In the 18th over of the match, the 39-year-old hit Krunal Pandya for three consecutive sixes to put his team in the driver’s seat. With just 19 runs needed from the final 2 overs, the MS Dhoni-led side was looking on course to win their fourth IPL title.

But Shane Watson’s hopes of seeing CSK home came to a disappointing end when the Aussie all-rounder was run out on the fourth ball of the last over. With five runs needed from the last three deliveries, Shane Watson tried to take a double to get back to strike but was run out. The CSK opener played a gallant knock of 80 runs from 59 balls which was laced with eight fours and four sixes. Shane Watson’s dismissal sealed CSK'a fate as they lost the game by 1 run after finishing on 148 for 7.

The testament to how good a knock it was is when after the match Harbhajan Singh put up a picture of Shane Watson on social media that revealed how the former Australian cricketer kept going with his batting in the IPL 2019 final despite his bleeding knees. The CSK opener had received six stitches on his left leg and yet continued batting without complaining about his pain.

Shane Watson birthday: Here are the highlights of the all-rounder's gallant knock

IMAGE COURTESY:TWITTER/ BHARATHSHAMINI