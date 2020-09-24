MS Dhoni's Masterstroke On This Day In 2007 Won India Its First T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup 2007 triumph was a landmark event in Indian cricketing history. A young Indian team was sent to compete in the maiden ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa under the leadership of a 26-year-old MS Dhoni. It was on this day, 13 years ago, when team India won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

ICC T20 World Cup 2007: MS Dhoni's act of genius in India vs Pakistan T20 WC final

Not many had given India a chance considering the absence of senior players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid. However, India went on to defy all odds and scripted history with a bunch of youngsters under MS Dhoni's captaincy. During the course of the marquee event, it was MS Dhoni's exceptional thinking and courageous decisions that stood out and gave a glimpse of what was in store for Indian cricket in the years to come.

The cricketing world witnessed MS Dhoni's brilliance in team India's first completed game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan which ended in a tie and the winner was decided through a bowl-out. The bowl out was similar to the format used in some football or hockey matches when a drawn game is decided by a penalty shootout in which both teams are given 5 chances each to score.

In the bowl out, India went ahead with some unusual choices. MS Dhoni's men only opted for only one specialist bowler, Harbhajan Singh, and went with two part-timers Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa. MS Dhoni's decision to go with Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa left many baffled but the 'Captain Cool' had his strategy sorted.

On the other hand, Pakistan chose to go with Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul, and Shahid Afridi, who were specialist bowlers. However, Shoaib Malik's men failed to hit the stumps even once as India won the bowl out 3-0 and started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

After beating Pakistan in the league game, there was no looking back for the Indian team. India made it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia, who were deemed as favourites to win the tournament. The final of the T20 World Cup 2007 was once again set against Pakistan and just like the group stage match, it turned out to be a nail-biting contest.

During the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup, the 'Men in Green' need 13 runs in the last over. MS Dhoni had his leading spinner, Harbhajan Singh at his disposal to bowl the crucial 20th over. However, the Ranchi lad decided to give the ball to a young Joginder Sharma, a decision that left everyone baffled. Joginder Sharma was playing his first major tournament for India and the decision to ask him to bowl in the all-important India vs Pakistan T20 WC final was a gutsy call.

However, MS Dhoni surprised everyone as he went ahead with Joginder Sharma. The decision backfired when Misbah ul Haq fetched 7 runs off the first two deliveries and brought the equation down to 6 from 4. But Joginder Sharma made a comeback and accounted for Misbah's wicket. Joginder Sharma bowled a short delivery and Misbah tried to scoop one over fine-leg only to miscue it as he holed out to Sreesanth who was stationed at short fine-leg to send the entire nation into jubilation.

🎙️ "In the air, Sreesanth takes it!"#OnThisDay in 2007, India clinched the inaugural ICC @T20WorldCup 🏆 after an exciting final against arch-rivals Pakistan 💥#T20TakesOff: Watch extended highlights of the 🔥 #INDvPAK clash 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter