Irfan Pathan Subtly Taunts Pakistan For Famous World T20 2007 Bowlout Defeat?

The World T20 2007 was MS Dhoni's first assignment as the captain of the Indian team. The BCCI's decision to appoint MS Dhoni as the captain of the team did wonders as Team India went on to win the maiden T20 World Cup in South Africa. Not many had given India a chance considering the absence of senior players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. However, India went on to defy all odds and scripted history with a bunch of youngsters under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Irfan Pathan reckons Pakistan's ignorance cost them bowlout against India

India's first match of the World T20 2007 campaign was against arch-rivals Pakistan. And just like every India-Pakistan game, this contest was filled with thrill and drama. Batting first, India scored 141 with the help of a fifty by Robin Uthappa and 33 by Dhoni. Misbah-ul-Haq led Pakistan's chase with a fighting 53. With 1 run required off the last, Misbah-ul-Haq was run out and the match ended in a tie.

According to the rules back then, a tied game was to be decided with the help of a bowlout. The Men in Blue emerged victorious in the bowlout as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa managed to smash the timber. On the other hand, none of the Pakistan players could hit the stumps as they lost 3-0.

Irfan Pathan, who was a member of the Indian team at World T20 2007, was recently present on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected where he went down the memory lane and recalled how Pakistan went into the bowlout without a proper plan. Irfan Pathan said that Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik had even accepted this in the press conference that they didn’t know what to do during the bowl-out. Pathan further said that's why when the time came for a bowlout, the Pakistan team had no idea whether to bowl from a full run-up or just half a run-up.

Irfan Pathan reckoned that after looking at Pakistan’s performance in the bowlout featuring Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, one could tell that they had not practised it. Irfan Pathan added that one of the things MS Dhoni did differently from Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal was that the Pakistan keeper stood where normally a wicketkeeper would stand alongside the stumps and not behind the stumps. Irfan Pathan pointed out that MSD was right behind the stumps, which made it easier because they felt they just need to bowl to MS, which will give them the best chance of hitting the stumps.

India made it to the final of the World T20 2007 by beating the likes of South Africa and Australia, who were deemed as favourites to win the tournament. The final of the T20 World Cup 2007 was set against arch-rivals Pakistan and just like the group stage match, it turned out to be a nail-biting contest. But once again, India kept their nerves to register a thrilling 5-run victory and win the maiden World T20 2007.

IMAGE COURTESY: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM