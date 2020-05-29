Rohit Sharma's IPL 2008 Performance Sowed Seeds For Success As MI Captain: VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma was inducted into the Mumbai Indians line-up prior to the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batsman was then appointed as their captain midway into the 2013 season after Ricky Ponting stepped down from the role. Ever since Rohit Sharma ascended to captaincy, Mumbai Indians have emerged as four-time IPL winners. Moreover, it was Sharma’s first season (2013) as leader itself when he claimed the T20 double of IPL and the erstwhile Champions League T20.

VVS Laxman praises Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians success

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman was teammates with Rohit Sharma through the now-defunct Deccan Chargers side between the IPL 2008 and 2010. In a recent appearance on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman said that before the talented batsman became a champion for Mumbai Indians, he became a 'leader' for Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition (IPL 2008) itself. Sharma, who was only 21 at the time, was a 'standout performer' for the Adam Gilchrist-led side in 2008, according to Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Sharma’s ability to handle pressure in tough situations for Deccan Chargers and credited his stint with the franchise as the reason behind his success for Mumbai Indians. VVS Laxman also described the Indian limited-overs vice-captain as “one of the most successful captains in IPL history”.

Rohit Sharma with Deccan Chargers (IPL 2008-2010)

In IPL 2008, Deccan Chargers stood at the bottom of the points table by winning just 2 out of their 14 matches. However, their fortunes turned for good in the next season as they went on to lift the coveted trophy in South Africa in 2009. Rohit Sharma, who scored 362 runs and bagged 11 wickets including a match-winning hat-trick, was awarded the ‘U-23 Success of the Tournament’ (now known as the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’).

Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians (since 2011)

Even after a splendid outing for the Chargers in 2010, the franchise did not retain the cricketer for the 2011 season. Since his maiden Mumbai Indians campaign in 2011, the star batsman has plundered 3,728 runs in 143 matches with one century and 28 half-centuries. As skipper, he led the star-studded franchise to wins at the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

