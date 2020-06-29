Finnish Premier League T20 VCC Vs SKK Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Vantaa CC (VCC) will face SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK) in the 20th match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Monday, June 29. The VCC vs SKK live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Here is the VCC vs SKK live streaming details, VCC vs SKK live telecast in India details, VCC vs SKK live match details and where to catch the VCC vs SKK live scores.

VCC vs SKK live streaming: VCC vs SKK Finnish Premier League T20 live match pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there are mild chances of rain throughout the match, with the highest probability of rain being 31 percent. The pitch for the VCC vs SKK game has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 is likely to be a par score for this game.

VCC vs SKK live scores: VCC vs SKK live telecast in India and VCC vs SKK live streaming details

The VCC vs SKK live telecast in India will not be available to viewers on TV, but fans can still enjoy the VCC vs SKK live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VCC vs SKK live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs SKK live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs SKK live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs SKK live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs SKK live scores: VCC full squad

Vantaa CC (VCC): Chanaka Jayasinge , Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage , Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs SKK live scores: SKK full squad

KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK): Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique , Nathan Collins , Peter Gallagher , Mirza Zeeshan Baig , Ponniah Vijendran , Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah , Nirav Shah , Raja Waqas , Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam , Andrew Armitage , Asim Ghani , Henry Sewell , Gerard Brady

Finnish Premier League T20 VCC vs SKK live scores and probable playing XI

Vantaa Cricket Club: RS Kahingala, MM Hettiarachilage, M Mahamada Achchige, UK Tavernier, C Jayasinghe, N Hangamuwe, RSF Koruwage, S Peththahandi, N Patabendi Nidelage, Ah Warsha Mohamed, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage.

SKK Stadin Rapids: Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Jake Goodwin, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Peter Gallagher, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Ponniah Vijendran, Asim Ghani, Atif Rasheed, Gerard Brady.

