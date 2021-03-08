MUM Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Mumbai and Saurashtra will battle it out in the 4th quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Tuesday, March 9 at the Palam A Stadium, New Delhi. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The MUM vs SAU live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Here is a look at our MUM vs SAU match prediction, top picks for MUM vs SAU playing 11 and the MUM vs SAU Dream11 team.

MUM vs SAU live: MUM vs SAU match prediction and preview

After having performed brilliantly in the group matches of the 50-over tournament, the Mumbai side will be keen to capitalize on their momentum in the knockout fixtures. They have made a thumping comeback after their underwhelming run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and are yet to face their maiden loss in the tournament so far. They have emerged as the team to beat in the competition but will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav as they are a part of the India squad for England T20s.

ALSO READ | PBKS IPL Schedule: KL Rahul And Co. To Play Virat Kohli-led RCB 'Twice' In Ahmedabad

Saurashtra also have impressed with their consistency in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. After registering four successive victories, the side faced their first loss as they came second against Services in their final group-stage match. They will be keen to bounce back with a spirited encounter against Mumbai, as they look to advance to the semi-final. The contest promises to be an enthralling one for the fans.

MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Squads for MUM vs SAU Dream11 team

Mumbai Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare(w), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Avasthi, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar.

ALSO READ | SRH IPL Schedule: David Warner And Co. Face Stiff KKR Challenge In First Match On April 10

Saurashtra Squad: Snell Patel(w), Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Agnivesh Ayachi, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Divyaraj Chauhan, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel, Kamlesh Makvana.

MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MUM vs SAU playing 11

P Shaw

S Thakur

A Barot

C Jani

ALSO READ | Has Tim Paine Been COVID-19 Infected? Australia Captain Skips Sheffield Shield 2021 Match

MUM vs SAU match prediction: MUM vs SAU Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Tare, A Barot

Batsmen: P Shaw (C), Y Jaiswal, D Chauhan, H Desai

All-rounders: P Solanki, C Jain

Bowlers: D Kulkarni, S Thakur (VC), J Unadkat

ALSO READ | PSL 2021 Postponement: PCB Aiming To Hire 'Foreign' Company To Manage Biobubble Protocols

MUM vs SAU live: MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction

As per our MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction, Mumbai will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction, top picks, and MUM vs SAU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUM vs SAU match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Saurashtra Cricket Association Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.