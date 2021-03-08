SRH IPL Schedule: David Warner And Co. Face Stiff KKR Challenge In First Match On April 10

Quick links:
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return to India after the last season was played in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight teams will battle it for the ultimate championship from April 9, and the final is scheduled to be played on May 30. Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of the tournament. All the teams will play matches at a neutral venue. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are the designated hosts for this year. Here we take a look at the SRH 2021 schedule.
The David Warner-led side impressed many with their spirited performances. The 2016 champions played exceptionally well to finish in the top four but were ultimately failed to book final berth as they were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the all-important Eliminator. They will be keen to get off to a flying start this year as they look to clinch their second IPL title.
According to the SRK 2021 schedule, the SRH team will open their IPL 2021 campaign on Sunday, April 11, in Chennai. The contest will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). All the participating teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders in which 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches and two teams will play 2 afternoon matches, have been scheduled for the marquee tournament.
Date
Match
Venue
Time
April 11
SRH vs KKR
Chennai
7:30 PM (IST)
April 14
SRH vs RCB
Chennai
7:30 PM (IST)
April 17
MI vs SRH
Chennai
7:30 PM (IST)
April 21
PBKS vs SRH
Chennai
3:30 PM (IST)
April 25
SRH vs DC
Chennai
7:30 PM (IST)
April 28
CSK vs SRH
Delhi
7:30 PM (IST)
May 02
RR vs SRH
Delhi
3:30 PM (IST)
May 04
SRH vs MI
Delhi
7:30 PM (IST)
May 07
SRH vs CSK
Delhi
7:30 PM (IST)
May 09
RCB vs SRH
Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
May 13
SRH vs RR
Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
May 17
DC vs SRH
Kolkata
7:30 PM (IST)
May 19
SRH vs PBKS
Bangalore
7:30 PM (IST)
May 21
KKR vs SRH
Bangalore
3:30 PM (IST)
SRH players retained: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
🚨 Attention #OrangeArmy 🚨— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2021
Here’s a post you must save!!
Our fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! pic.twitter.com/WsQmLL7Qdy
