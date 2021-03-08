SRH IPL Schedule: David Warner And Co. Face Stiff KKR Challenge In First Match On April 10

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return to India after the last season was played in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight teams will battle it for the ultimate championship from April 9, and the final is scheduled to be played on May 30. Defending Champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of the tournament. All the teams will play matches at a neutral venue. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are the designated hosts for this year. Here we take a look at the SRH 2021 schedule.

SRH IPL schedule: The Orange army to lock horns with KKR in their first fixture of IPL 2021

The David Warner-led side impressed many with their spirited performances. The 2016 champions played exceptionally well to finish in the top four but were ultimately failed to book final berth as they were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the all-important Eliminator. They will be keen to get off to a flying start this year as they look to clinch their second IPL title.

ALSO READ | KKR IPL Schedule: Eoin Morgan And Co.'s Full Match List And Timings, SRH First Opposition

According to the SRK 2021 schedule, the SRH team will open their IPL 2021 campaign on Sunday, April 11, in Chennai. The contest will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). All the participating teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders in which 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches and two teams will play 2 afternoon matches, have been scheduled for the marquee tournament.

ALSO READ | Has Tim Paine Been COVID-19 Infected? Australia Captain Skips Sheffield Shield 2021 Match

SRH IPL schedule

Date Match Venue Time April 11 SRH vs KKR Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 14 SRH vs RCB Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 17 MI vs SRH Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 21 PBKS vs SRH Chennai 3:30 PM (IST) April 25 SRH vs DC Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 28 CSK vs SRH Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 02 RR vs SRH Delhi 3:30 PM (IST) May 04 SRH vs MI Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 07 SRH vs CSK Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 09 RCB vs SRH Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 13 SRH vs RR Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 17 DC vs SRH Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 19 SRH vs PBKS Bangalore 7:30 PM (IST) May 21 KKR vs SRH Bangalore 3:30 PM (IST)

SRH team for IPL 2021

SRH players retained: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ALSO READ | RR IPL Schedule: Sanju Samson And Co.'s Full Time Table, To Take On PBKS In First Match

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SRH match schedule -

🚨 Attention #OrangeArmy 🚨



Here’s a post you must save!!



Our fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! pic.twitter.com/WsQmLL7Qdy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2021

ALSO READ | Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On 32nd Birthday

Image source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.