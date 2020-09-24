Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Becomes First Team To Register 20 WINS Against Single Opponent

The Mumbai team broke the UAE jinx as they get off-the-mark in the gulf country with a win over Kolkata in their second match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The defending champions registered a comprehensive win against the Dinesh Karthik-led side to announce their arrival in the cash-rich league. Mumbai, which is the most successful team in the league's history with four championship titles to their name, also became the first team to record 20 wins against a single opposition after their victory over Kolkata in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma and co batted first after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Riding on Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock of 54 balls 80 runs, the unit piled up 195 runs in what was touted to be a low-scoring pitch. Surya Kumar Yadav's stay at the crease enthralled the fans as he looked to be in sublime touch before Sunil Narine ran him out of 47. Narine was the pick of the bowlers as he only conceded 22 runs in his quota of four overs and also dismissed a dangerous-looking Saurabh Tiwary.

Rohit Sharma, who had received flak ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020 due to his fitness, answered his critics with a match-winning performance with the bat to guide his side to victory. The 33-year-old took bowlers with international experience like Pat Cummins and Kuldeep Yadav to cleaners as he clobbered six sixes throughout his innings. Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best as he latched onto every run-scoring opportunity and batted with great flair.

Despite having a formidable batting line-up, the Kolkata unit fell short by 49 runs in their chase. Captain Dinesh Karthik was the top scorer for the side as he hit 30 runs before perishing to Rahul Chahar. The team from Kolkata are known to kick-off their campaign with a bang year after year. Their defeat against Mumbai on September 23 marked the team's first loss in their opening contest in seven years.

Mumbai vs Kolkata Head to Head:

The two times champions have a very dismal record against the Mumbai side. The Mumbai team now has scored 20 victories against them in Dream11 IPL, whereas Kolkata have ended up on the winning side on mere 6 occasions. Rohit Sharma also became the most successful batsman against the Kolkata line-up, amassing 904 against the franchise.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad:

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule:

The four-time champions are slated to clash with the Banglore side next in their campaign as per Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule on September 28. The team will take on Punjab and Hyderabad in the subsequent matches. The Mumbai side is positioned right at the top of the points table after their thumping win against Kolkata.

Source: IPL Twitter