Mumbai Indians Become IPL's Manchester United With THIS Overseas Sponsor On Board

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have successfully established themselves as one of the most prominent teams of the Indian Premier League. Considering the immense popularity of the franchise, and their star-studded line-up, the five-time champions have also emerged as a lucrative option for brands and sponsors. Their iconic blue jersey has provided brands with significant exposure over the years and they have roped in a major overseas sponsor for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league (IPL 2021) as well.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians sign Manchester United's sponsor

The Rohit Sharma-led side has announced its association with DHL Express for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. It will act as the main sponsor as well as the logistics partner for the Mumbai-based franchise. DHL Express has had a keen interest in sports and has also had an association with prominent football club Manchester United. With their stint with the Mumbai Indians, the company plans to foray into cricket as well. The company's logo will feature on Rohit Sharma & co's jersey for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award For All-round Heroics

Speaking on their partnership with the cricket team, RS Subramanian, Senior VP and MD, DHL Express India, said, “Globally, DHL supports some of the world’s largest and most popular sports formats — from football to rugby, Formula One and even e-sports. Today marks our foray into another crowd favourite: T20 cricket. Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to come on board as a Principal Sponsor and Official Logistics Partner for Mumbai Indians.”

ALSO READ | Team India Players Showcase Fielding Drills Ahead Of 4th & Final Test In Ahmedabad

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with global brand DHL Express. The combination of DHL Express’ international market network, and Mumbai Indians’ global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association programme, allowing both brands to leverage their vast consumer interface."

ALSO READ | Australia Sets Eyes On 4th India-England Test, Back Root & Co With Hopes Of WTC Final Spot

MI team for IPL 2021

MI players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

ALSO READ | 'PCB Bio-bubble A Joke': Pak Board Faces Flak As Cricketers Contract COVID-19 Amid PSL

MI players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

Image source: Mumbai Indians | Manchester United | DHL Express | Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.