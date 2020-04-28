Yuzvendra Chahal Talks On The Origins Of Friendship With Kuldeep Yadav To Form 'Kulcha'

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are known for rattling opposition’s batting lineups with their spin bowling in white-ball cricket. While Chahal made his international debut in 2016, Kuldeep Yadav first represented India in 2017. Both cricketers share a special camaraderie between them and are popularly nicknamed ‘Kulcha’ by Indian cricket fans.

Yuzvendra Chahal traces first meeting with Kuldeep Yadav through Mumbai Indians

In a recent interview on Cricbuzz, Yuzvendra Chahal recalled the time when he first met Kuldeep Yadav during his time with Mumbai Indians. Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise between 2011 and 2013 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav joined the popular franchise in 2012.

In the interview, Yuzvendra Chahal stated that since both of them had to sit in the dugout throughout the season, the two cricketers developed a friendship, which further strengthened when they later became teammates in the Indian team.

A 29-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal also added that they both trust each other and often strategize together while bowling in tandem to opposition batsmen. He said that such trust is very important while playing together for the country.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav careers

Both cricketers now form an important part of India’s limited-overs set-ups. While leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India to pick up 146 wickets, Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 141 wickets in his 80 limited-overs appearances. Additionally, Yadav has also played six Test matches and he was part of the Indian team that won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2018-19.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2020

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are slated to represent their respective franchises in the IPL 2020 season. While Chahal will reprise his role for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yadav will be taking field for the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the much-awaited IPL 2020 was recently postponed until further notice in wake of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown.

