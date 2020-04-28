CSK Star Shane Watson Feels Test Cricket Stats Did Not Do 'justice' To His Skills

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Shane Watson has said that he did not like the outcomes he had during his Test career and remains unsatisfied with how his career panned out in the longest format of the game. He added that the mental aspect of his game wasn't right which is why he couldn't bat for long hours in Tests. Shane Watson played 59 Tests for Australia, with his last coming against England in 2015.

CSK star Shane Watson regrets not having a long Test career; says he never looked into his mindset

Speaking to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, CSK's Shane Watson revealed that he was not satisfied with the outcomes he had during his Test career. Watson, like Yuvraj Singh, had a storied limited-overs career but his Test numbers were far from revealing. Watson, who has lifted two IPL titles (for RR and CSK respectiviely) said that his mental application during Test matches was usually fatigued and he got out cheaply because he had 'burnt himself out.'

Speaking to the CSK star, India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also expressed of still having a regret of not having a longwe Test career. Yuvraj featured in 40 Test matches, scoring 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92 and taking 10 wickets.

CSK star Shane Watson's career at a glance

Shane Watson was part of Australia's golden generation in the 2000s wich dominated international cricket. The all-rounder made this Test debut in 2005 against Pakistan. Watson played 59 Tests for Australia and managed to score 3,731 runs at an average of 35.19 while bagging 75 wickets. Unlike his Test career, Shane Watson starred in limited-overs games, playing 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Australia. The CSK star scored 5,757 runs at an average of 40.54 while also picked up 168 wickets.

