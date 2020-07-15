Mumbai Indians Dedicate Special Song To Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira; Watch Video

The Mumbai Indians team is known to be a close-knit one. Several players have talked about the camaraderie between the players, their families and the management. Rohit Sharma’s family is often seen attending the matches, with his family interacting with the team owners and the coaching staff as well. The Mumbai Indians social media handles seem to share an affinity for Samaira as well, who is Rohit Sharma's daughter. They are often seen posting the pair’s images online.

Mumbai Indians shares video with Rohit Sharma daughter

In the latest video posted by Mumbai Indians featuring Rohit Sharma's daughter, the team has dedicated a popular Bollywood song to Samaira. The video seems to be from Samaira’s 1st birthday celebration, which was also shared by Mumbai Indians last year on YouTube. The video shows the Rohit Sharma daughter playing in a ball pit, with the popular Pritam song “Cutiepie” playing in the background. In the video, Rohit Sharma can be seen playing with his daughter in the ball pit, while Samaira looks to be attracted to the camera.

The camera is seen zooming in and out, with it catching the attention of Samaira. In addition to sharing the video, Mumbai Indians wrote in the caption that viewers can start their day with this dose of 'Cutie Pie', referring to the only Rohit Sharma daughter and the Pritam song. Mumbai Indians also tagged their captain and Rohit Sharma wife Ritika Sajdeh while posting the picture with the #OneFamily hashtag.

Mumbai Indians regularly share moments with Rohit Sharma’s family

This is not the first time Rohit Sharma’s family has been mentioned by the team’s social media handles. They are regularly seen reposting posts uploaded by Rohit Sharma and his wife, while also sharing some moments of their own. Recently, Mumbai Indians shared another video of Samaira in which the only Rohit Sharma daughter can be seen shouting “Coco”. The team tagged Rohit Sharma wife Ritika as well as the batsman in the post as well. Mumbai Indians also repost the images shared by Rohit Sharma on his own account.

Recently, the team shared two posts featuring Samaira and Rohit. One was a video in which the father-daughter duo can be seen playing on a trampoline, while the other showed them sharing a laugh while the only Rohit Sharma daughter wore sunglasses. With the #OneFamily hashtag, Mumbai Indians have been sharing how their players are spending time with their families. In recent months, players such as Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav have featured on it as well.

Image Courtesy: instagram/mumbaiindians