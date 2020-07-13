IPL 2020 Broadcasters Refuse To Renew $35 Million Deal With New Zealand Cricket: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) broadcasters, i.e. Star India, recently failed to renew their media deal with New Zealand Cricket. According to reports, the deal fell out due to valuation issues coupled with the financial setback amid the ongoing coronavirus global crisis. New Zealand Cricket, the governing body for cricket in the TransTasman country, had earlier signed a three-year deal with Star India in 2017.

IPL broadcasters’ financial fall out with New Zealand Cricket Board

According to a report by exchange4media.com, a source close to the publication recently informed that Star India refused to renew their existing deal with New Zealand Cricket due to the current market scenario. In 2017, New Zealand Cricket signed a deal worth US$35 million (₹240 crore approximately) with Star India. According to reports, New Zealand Cricket were trying to renew their media deal for similar rates before the fallout.

Apart from New Zealand Cricket, the cricket boards of Pakistan (PCB), Sri Lanka (SLC) and West Indies (CWI) are also struggling to either renew their media rights deals or secure an Indian broadcasting partner. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia are the only cricket boards which currently have media deals in India. While the ECB is currently on a five-year deal with Sony Pictures Network India, Cricket Australia is currently in a six-year deal with them since 2018.

Star India’s broadcasting deal with BCCI and ICC

Star India is the biggest cricket broadcasting rights holder in the world. They are currently in the middle of a five-year deal with BCCI for broadcasting IPL matches, which would also include the airing of IPL 2020 matches live on television and on streaming devices. Their deal with BCCI is estimated to be worth ₹16,347 crore for IPL matches for five years and another ₹6,138 crore for international home matches between 2018 and 2023. They have also signed a deal worth ₹14,287 crore with ICC for an 8-year cycle (2015 to 2023).

IPL broadcasters demand answers over IPL 2020 from BCCI

According to an earlier report by InsideSport, Star India sent out letters to both BCCI and International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to seek answers regarding their exact stances on IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup schedules. According to a source, the official broadcasters are “miffed” with the delay in their schedule planning and they want both cricketing bodies to come to a decision so that they can plan their television schedules and marketing plans accordingly.

England vs West Indies 2020

International cricket recently resumed after a four-month hiatus through the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series. The matches, as per ECB’s deal with Sony Pictures Network India, are being televised live in India in the channel. While West Indies won the first Test at Southampton, the England vs West Indies series will continue with the second match from July 16 onwards.

Disclaimer: The above monetary figures and rights information involving IPL 2020, IPL broadcasters and New Zealand cricket are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the monetary figures and rights information involving IPL 2020, IPL broadcasters and New Zealand cricket information.

Image credit: IPL Twitter