Harsha Bhogle Keeps Fingers Crossed While Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results Ahead Of IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a week away and COVID-19 tests have become a routine for all parties involved. The latest season of the T20 extravaganza was earlier scheduled to begin in March, but the pandemic saw it postponed to September 19 with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifting it's base to UAE for the season. India's ace commentator Harsha Bhogle visibly showed his excitement when the IPL 2020 fixtures were announced last week and is hoping that all goes well as he gears up for the tournament.

IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle eagerly awaits results after first COVID-19 test

Harsha Bhogle took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his viewers that he underwent a COVID-19 test ahead of the IPL 2020. The 59-year-old is part of the BCCI commentator's panel for the tournament and had to go through a mandatory test for the virus, before beginning his commentary duties. Harsha Bhogle wrote that he hopes that all is well and is eager to get started with his IPL 2020 stint, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener on Saturday. Along with Harsha Bhogle, BCCI named Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar and Anjum Chopra as part of the IPL 2020 commentary panel. The commentators will be divided into three panels and will be placed in two bio-secure bubbles, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI's commentary panel for the IPL 2020 excludes Sanjay Manjrekar, who has courted controversy with his comments on air. The former India batsman-turned commentator had infamously called Indian all-rounder and CSK star Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces' during the 2019 World Cup campaign. Sanjay Manjrekar had also embroiled in a war of words on-air with Harsha Bhogle during the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh in November last year. Manjrekar had reportedly penned an apology letter to the BCCI asking them to include him the commentary panel for the IPL 2020. However, his request was ignored by the Indian cricket board meaning that the 55-year-old will miss the trip to UAE. MCA Apex Council member Nadeem Memon had penned a letter to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, requesting them to reinstate Sanjay Manjrekar as a commentator but the Indian board paid no heed to the request.

(Image Courtesy: Harsha Bhogle Instagram)