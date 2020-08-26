Mumbai Indians Fans Left In Splits With Zaheer Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan's Online Banter

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. All the IPL 2020 franchises have reached the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians also reached Dubai on Saturday where players are undergoing the mandatory 7-day quarantine.

Mitchell McClenaghan has some healthy Twitter banter with Zaheer Khan

Mitchell McClenaghan is one such player who is spending his time in isolation in the hotel room. The southpaw took this opportunity to interact with Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan. The former India pacer was also quick to respond with his wit. Mitchell McClenaghan was bored in his hotel room, which prompted him to ask Zaheer Khan whether he could come out of his room or not. Zaheer Khan had a hysterical reply to Mitchell McClenaghan's question as he reminded the Kiwi international about the quarantine rules.

Hey @ImZaheer when can I come out of my room please? #AskZakOnMI — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 25, 2020

Looks like you have misplaced the quarantine rule book, @Mitch_Savage... I am sending you a fresh one 😂 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) August 25, 2020

Mumbai Indians also hosted a Q and A session with Zaheer Khan where Mitchell McClenaghan also participated. One of the users asked McClenaghan which two players were living on either side of his room. The left-arm quick's response to that left fans in splits.

I can’t see anyone - although @krunalpandya24 is 2 floors above me @surya_14kumar 4 floors, and @ImRo45 a few doors down. I met a fly on my balcony today - I named him Barry — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 25, 2020

Mitchell McClenaghan has tasted a lot of success in the IPL as he has grabbed 71 wickets in his 56 matches with one four-wicket haul. The Kiwi quick has also been a part of Rohit Sharma-led side that became IPL champions in 2015, 2017 and 2019. McClenaghan's best season in IPL came in 2015 when he bagged 18 wickets in just 12 games. In that season, the southpaw impressed everyone with his raw pace and accuracy.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of IPL. The Mumbai-based franchise has won the most number of titles (4) in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians once again walk as favourites going into the IPL 2020 and Rohit Sharma's men would look to add a fifth trophy to their cabinet.

IMAGE COURTESY: MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN TWITTER