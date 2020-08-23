IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Team Lands In Abu Dhabi, To Begin With Six-day Isolation

Keeping in mind all necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not letting enthusiasm of the world’s biggest T20 league fade, Mumbai Indians’ whole team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, August 23 for IPL 2020. The matches are scheduled to take place between September 19 to November 10 and the players were seen at the airport in their personal protective equipment (PPE).

From wrapping the suitcases of the team members in a transparent sheet to temperature checks and constant sanitization, the Mumbai Indians were seen adapting to the new normal to their way to UAE. When arriving in the Middle East, all players were seen wearing facemasks at all times. Watch the video:

Earlier Krunal Pandya, Dhawal Kulkarni, Surya Kumar Yadav among other members posed in their blue-coloured PPE kits implying ‘safety first’. All the players will undergo COVID-19 tests and remain in quarantine for six days.

IPL 2020's sixty games will be played in a span of over 53 days across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. UAE has previously hosted the Indian Premier League back in 2014 when there were general elections in India.

IPL 2020 in UAE

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2020 is being hosted by UAE which according to the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is the safest destination amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mumbai Indians have claimed victory in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. From Pandya brothers, Rohit Sharma to Quinton De Kock, many fans are rooting for Mumbai Indians to win this year as the squad looks unstoppable. Only after the players undergo the tournament's bio-bubble, they will be able to start training for upcoming matches.

