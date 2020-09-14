Mumbai Indians Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni Shares Emotional Lockdown Story With Fans: Watch

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni will be looking to play an important role for the side after returning to the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020. With pacer Lasith Malinga out of the competition, the rest of the pace attack has an added responsibility of filling the experienced Sri Lankan’s shoes during the tournament. Kulkarni, who is coming back after an injury, recently shared his experience of training during the lockdown, with the emotional video posted on Mumbai Indians’ social media handles being loved by fans.

Dhawan Kulkarni shares emotional lockdown journey

In the video shared by Mumbai Indians online, Dhawal Kulkarni is seen talking about his experience of recovering from injury, spending time in isolation and training inside the bio-bubble ahead of the IPL 2020. In the initial part of the video, the Mumbai Indians pacer talks about how it was difficult staying inside during the lockdown, since being a cricketer he was used to training outside. Dhawal Kulkarni also talked about how the lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him, as with the IPL 2020 postponed, it allowed him to fully recover from his injury.

Notably, the pacer suffered from a hamstring injury in December 2019 during the Ranji Trophy season. Sharing his experience of spending time during the lockdown, Dhawal Kulkarni explained how he got a chance to spend more time with his wife and daughter during the period.

Mumbai Indians pacer talks about training in the ‘new normal’

In addition to talking about his lockdown journey, Dhawal Kulkarni also discussed how it has been training inside the IPL 2020 bio-bubble. The pacer admitted that the first few days in isolation were easier as he had his family with him. Talking about training outdoors, Dhawal Kulkarni gave fans a sneak peek about how the MI squad for IPL 2020 trains while maintaining safety precautions. The bowler explained that all the cricketers sit at a safe distance from each other in a zig-zag order while travelling together on the team bus.

Dhawal Kulkarni also mentioned how each bowler gets their own ball to bowl with during the nets, which they aren’t allowed to share with anyone else. During the end of the video, the cricketer talked about the importance of social distancing and wearing masks as safety precautions during the pandemic.

After Mumbai Indians posted the video online, several fans reacted to Dhawal Kulkarni’s emotional story. Many fans also appreciated the franchise for writing the caption in Marathi, with the bowler also seen speaking in the language. Mumbai Indians will be part of the IPL 2020 season opener, when they take on the Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Image Credits: Mumbai Indians YouTube