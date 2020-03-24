Mumbai Indians Have Unique Birthday Wish For Krunal Pandya On Social Media; Watch Video

March 24, 2020 marks the 29th birthday of Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Pandya has been vital for the Mumbai side after making his debut for the team in IPL 2016. In 55 IPL matches, the elder Pandya brother has scored 891 runs with a high score of 86. He has also taken 40 wickets with his left-arm orthodox bowling.

Krunal Pandya birthday: Krunal Pandya turns 29 ahead of IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians took to their Twitter account to wish a happy birthday to star all-rounder Krunal Pandya by uploading a video of one of his training sessions in the past. In a fun training session, Pandya needed to score 10 runs in 3 balls and the elder Pandya brother went on to effortlessly hit two consecutive sixes in an empty Wankhede stadium. Have a look at the fun video.

Krunal Pandya Birthday: Will the Mumbai Indians defend their IPL title?

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team of all time and Krunal Pandya has helped them get two of the four trophies that they have. While the team won the 2019 IPL, their unusual trait of winning titles in alternate years may mean that they will see a lack of form in 2020. However, all of the predictions regarding the four-time champions will be subject to whether IPL 2020 ends up happening or not.

Amidst the rising fears for spreading of the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date after April 15. If the IPL 2020 ends up happening, players like Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga will be among the many stars to be joining the team. New additions for the 2020 season include Australian superstars Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

