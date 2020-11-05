David Warner To Show Table Tennis Skills, Bio-bubble Life In New, Upcoming YouTube Series

Hyderabad skipper David Warner has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, having scored 529 runs in 14 matches so far at a stunning average of 44.08 and a blistering strike-rate of 136.69. He also led his side to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs recently by securing a comprehensive ten-wicket win over Mumbai on Tuesday, November 3.

David Warner takes fans through his 34th birthday

The southpaw, who has fascinated fans with his exploits on the field, has also ensured that they are entertained even when he is not on the field. Warner recently launched his own YouTube channel where fans have been provided with an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Australian star's life on and off the field. In just three weeks time, Warner's YouTube channel has gained over 64,000 subscribers.

Warner also started a YouTube series named 'Bull's World' on his channel where he gives his fans a sneak peek into what it's like being on the road and the life in the bio-bubble. The left-hander on Wednesday released the fourth episode of his series titled '34 Not Out' where he is seen having a great time on his 34th birthday. In the episode, Warner is seen waking up in the morning, making his coffee, talking to his daughters followed by his training session.

Warner is also seen in a fun conversation with pacer Khaleel Ahmed followed by a game of table tennis with the pacer where it is the Hyderabad skipper who emerges victorious. The David Warner daughters are then seen on a video call with their father as they sing the "Happy Birthday' song for him. In the end, Warner is seen cutting his birthday cake with the Hyderabad franchise where his teammates smash the cake on his face.

Meanwhile, David Warner's men will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's side in the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. The live action of the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Eliminator will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side have a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

SOURCE: DAVID WARNER YOUTUBE

