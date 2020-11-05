Virat Kohli's Net Worth Post Becoming India Captain Is Set To Blow Your Mind; Details Here

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is not only one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world, but also the richest cricketer across the globe. Moreover, even Forbes pegged the right-handed batsman in their list of top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world for the year 2020, where he was the only cricketer to make a cut. While Virat Kohli has always remained a reliable brand, his popularity and net worth escalated beyond levels ever since he took over the mantle of Team India captain from former cricketer MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli: A brand favourite since becoming captain

While Virat Kohli took over Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in late 2014, he became India’s limited-overs captain in 2016. Since taking over the leadership, the cricketer has been roped in by popular brands like Myntra, Edtech company Great Learning, Wellman, Himalaya, Mobile Premier League, Volini, Boost and several others. According to data and statistics from various reports, all the aforementioned brands have signed staggering endorsement deals with the prolific run-scorer.

In February 2017, Virat Kohli signed a deal with One8, a sports fashion brand owned by Puma. As per Forbes, his association with One8 is worth ₹110 crore (US$14 million). Their deal, which remains the most expensive one for any Indian sportsperson, will run until the year 2025. Kohli also has significant investments in MuveAcoustics and Wrogn (which is worth ₹13.2 crore according to recent multiple reports).

Details about Virat Kohli house and his overall net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

In 2016, he moved to Mumbai and bought himself a swanky new home in Worli. His house is located on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. The residence features a stunning view of the Arabian sea.

Impact of Indian captaincy on Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL salary

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Virat Kohli became one of the 13 cricketers to be retained by the Bangalore franchise from their squad of the previous season. As per the signing, the Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL salary for the 2020 season is estimated to be ₹17 crore (US$2.4 million).

Interestingly, ascending into national captaincy has also greatly elevated his Dream11 IPL salary. The cricketer has been receiving the aforementioned amount (₹17 crore) every year since 2018 and he received ₹12.5 crore between the years 2014 and 2017. As 2014 was the year when he became the national captain for the first time, his Dream11 IPL salary prior to the same was ₹8.2 crore from 2011 to 2013.

Dream11 IPL pays tribute on 32nd Virat Kohli birthday

Wishing @imVkohli - the @RCBTweets skipper and the leading run-getter in the history of IPL - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏



Let's revisit his 90*-run batting masterclass in #Dream11IPL to bring in his birthday 🎥👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 4, 2020

