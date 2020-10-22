Mumbai Vs Punjab Super Over Game's 'mystery Girl' In The Stands Identifies Herself Online

Punjab trumped defending champions Mumbai in a see-saw thriller at Dubai on October 18. The exhilarating encounter went into two Super Overs after the two teams found themselves on levelling terms twice in the game. Apart from the entertaining Dream11 IPL 2020 match, a ‘mystery girl’ in the stadium also caught much attention of fans and followers of the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul celebrates win after Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

Riana Lalwani identifies herself as ‘mystery girl’ from Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over game

The name of the ‘mystery girl’ from Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over game is Riana Lalwani. She was constantly shown by cameraman in the stands during the final stages of the thrilling encounter. Lalwani instantly became a social media sensation as several Dream11 IPL 2020 fans took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes about her. Here is a look at some of the memes fans shared about the ‘mystery girl’ of the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over game.

Sting would have made another Desert Rose had he seen her today.#MIvsKXIP #KXIPvsMI pic.twitter.com/08ZozhAkJa — Pranit Bhandula (@pranitbhandula) October 18, 2020

I support her team,no matter to what team she is supporting #KXIP#MIvKXIP#SuperOver



Hats off to the cameraman...Thanks pic.twitter.com/TjG6y5es6w — Simmha (@SimranHayer4) October 18, 2020

Interestingly, Riana Lalwani herself seems to be enjoying all the attention she has been getting. Her bio on Instagram reads, “That super over girl”. Moreover, Lalwani herself shared some of the memes on her Instagram stories.

Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta in Dream11 IPL 2020 matches

Riana Lalwani is not the only female personality to have won over netizens due to her presence in Punjab’s thrilling victory over Mumbai. The Punjab franchise co-owner Preity Zinta herself has managed to garner much attention for her constant support towards her team. After the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over Dream11 IPL 2020 game, several fans and followers of the franchise took to social media accounts to express their admirations for her. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Preity Zinta’s victory celebration.

Crushes are temporary, Preity Zinta is forever 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UeGUkL1Pi5 — Atif Qamar ♡ (@Atifqamar_) October 20, 2020

Just for bringing a smile on Preity Zinta's face, I guess @JimmyNeesh can be forgiven his tweets — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) October 20, 2020

A look into Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

KL Rahul-led Punjab will now go up against Hyderabad on October 24 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

