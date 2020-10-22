Mumbai Vs Punjab Super Over Game's 'mystery Girl' In The Stands Identifies Herself Online

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Punjab trumped defending champions Mumbai in a see-saw thriller at Dubai on October 18. The exhilarating encounter went into two Super Overs after the two teams found themselves on levelling terms twice in the game. Apart from the entertaining Dream11 IPL 2020 match, a ‘mystery girl’ in the stadium also caught much attention of fans and followers of the game.
What a victory for @lionsdenkxip. They win on second Super Over.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rT9WpB8gi4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020
The name of the ‘mystery girl’ from Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over game is Riana Lalwani. She was constantly shown by cameraman in the stands during the final stages of the thrilling encounter. Lalwani instantly became a social media sensation as several Dream11 IPL 2020 fans took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes about her. Here is a look at some of the memes fans shared about the ‘mystery girl’ of the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over game.
#MIvKXIP— Pranjal Tripathi (@pranjalt22) October 18, 2020
Efforts Matters 🦁🔥
Cameraman efforts too pic.twitter.com/1U0tCTnUE4
Sting would have made another Desert Rose had he seen her today.#MIvsKXIP #KXIPvsMI pic.twitter.com/08ZozhAkJa— Pranit Bhandula (@pranitbhandula) October 18, 2020
I support her team,no matter to what team she is supporting #KXIP#MIvKXIP#SuperOver— Simmha (@SimranHayer4) October 18, 2020
Hats off to the cameraman...Thanks pic.twitter.com/TjG6y5es6w
#MIvsKXIP— Vartika (@Arey_Vartika) October 18, 2020
Everyone: Who win today's match.
Camera man: pic.twitter.com/jpf3gwj3BW
Interestingly, Riana Lalwani herself seems to be enjoying all the attention she has been getting. Her bio on Instagram reads, “That super over girl”. Moreover, Lalwani herself shared some of the memes on her Instagram stories.
Riana Lalwani is not the only female personality to have won over netizens due to her presence in Punjab’s thrilling victory over Mumbai. The Punjab franchise co-owner Preity Zinta herself has managed to garner much attention for her constant support towards her team. After the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over Dream11 IPL 2020 game, several fans and followers of the franchise took to social media accounts to express their admirations for her. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Preity Zinta’s victory celebration.
Crushes are temporary, Preity Zinta is forever 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UeGUkL1Pi5— Atif Qamar ♡ (@Atifqamar_) October 20, 2020
Just for bringing a smile on Preity Zinta's face, I guess @JimmyNeesh can be forgiven his tweets— The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) October 20, 2020
Nothing is better than her Smile.— Viral Big Boss #BiggBoss14 (@ViralBigBoss) October 20, 2020
Once again Congratulations Queen @realpreityzinta ❤
back to back 3 for @lionsdenkxip@klrahul11 @henrygayle#PreityZinta #DCvKXIP #KXIPvDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/1gLW1J7qDF
KL Rahul-led Punjab will now go up against Hyderabad on October 24 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.
THE WAIT IS OVER! 🔥#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/aBrYASTKj5— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 6, 2020
