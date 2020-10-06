Mumbai Vs Rajasthan: Suryakumar Yadav's Blistering 50 Propels Mumbai To 193/4

Mumbai and Rajasthan are currently competing in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the Mumbai vs Rajasthan fixture. The Men in Blue got off to a brisk start as they raced to 57/1 at the end of the powerplay. Quinton de Kock was the first to perish after a 15-ball 23 before getting dismissed while trying to pull a pacy bouncer bowled by debutant Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav embarked on a rebuild in the Mumbai innings as they added 39 runs off 26 balls for the second wicket. Rohit Sharma who looked in terrific touch and tried to up the ante by taking on Rajasthan spinner Shreyas Gopal. On the first ball of the ninth over, Rohit Sharma tried to hit Gopal's googly for a maximum only to hole out at long-on after scoring 35 off 23 balls.

The Rajasthan spinner stuck the next delivery to remove Ishan Kishan for a golden duck and put his side on the front foot. Krunal Pandya was promoted up the order as he, along with Suryakumar Yadav, started resurrecting the Mumbai innings. The Mumbai duo kept the scoreboard ticking and hit an odd boundary every over. Krunal Pandya didn't really look settled at the crease as he tried too hard to connect the ball. His struggles came to an end when he was dismissed by Jofra Archer for 12 off 17 balls.

The responsibility of propelling Mumbai to a big total then lay in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya who had six overs at their disposal. Both the batsmen took on Rajasthan bowlers and smashed them all around the park. The Mumbai duo added 76 runs off the final six overs to guide their side to a massive 193/4. Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat in the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match as he scored an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a quick cameo of 30 from 19 balls.

In response, Rajasthan had the worst possible start as they were reduced to 31/3 at the end of the powerplay. The Men in Pink lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson in quick succession which put them on the backfoot. Rajasthan have a mammoth task ahead of them with another 163 runs required off 84 balls. Jos Buttler will be key for the Rajasthan outfit if they are to win the Mumbai vs Rajasthan encounter and register their third win of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

