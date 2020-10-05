Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Sit On Top After 5 Games, Hyderabad Slip To Bottom

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which got underway on September 19, has certainly lived up to its hype with thrill and drama in abundance. The first quarter of the Dream11 IPL 2020 league games is about to be done and dusted when Bangalore take on Delhi in Match 19 of the cricketing extravaganza. The Dream11 IPL points table has seen rapid changes after every game and this year's tournament look more competitive than ever.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai sixth, Mumbai at the top of Dream11 IPL points table

On Sunday, Chennai, who were languishing at the bottom spot in the Dream11 IPL points table, registered a commanding and morale-boosting win over Punjab by 10 wickets. The Men in Yellow, who lost three matches on a trot, put on a brilliant show against Punjab as they outplayed KL Rahul's men while chasing a huge total of 178 in Dubai.

Courtesy of this win, Chennai climbed up to the sixth spot with two wins and three losses. The last two spots are occupied by Hyderbad and Punjab respectively.

Meanwhile, Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs in Sunday's afternoon clash and grabbed the top spot in the Dream11 IPL points table with 3 wins from 5 games due to a superior net run rate. As per the Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule, the Men in Blue will take on Rajasthan in their next game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The table-toppers Mumbai are closely followed by Delhi and Bangalore at the second and third place in the Dream11 IPL points table with six points each to their name as well, although both teams have played one game lesser than Mumbai. Kolkata and Rajasthan accommodate the fourth and fifth spots in the Dream11 IPL points table.

Here's a look at the Dream11 IPL points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 18 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2RZvgU70KB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

According to the Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, fans are in for another exciting contest on Monday. Bangalore will lock horns with Delhi in Match 19 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Bangalore vs Delhi live contest will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are running high on confidence as they are coming into this fixture on the back of comprehensive wins in their last games. The Bangalore vs Delhi live game becomes all the more important as the winner of this clash will go to the top of the Dream11 IPL points table.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule

