MUS Vs MUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Medical University Sofia (MUS) take on MU Dons (MUD) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria this week. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday, September 10 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MUS vs MUD match prediction, MUS vs MUD Dream11 team and the probable MUS vs MUD playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MUS vs MUD live: MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction and preview

Having played 5 matches each, both Medical University Sofia and MU Dons are neck-to-neck on the points table with 6 points each to their name. The match will mark the second encounter between the two sides in the ECS T10 Bulgaria event. MU Dons will have a psychological edge on Medical University Sofia after a comprehensive win against them earlier in the tournament.

Captain Kiran Dasan and wicket-keeper Saim Hussain have been doing most of the damage for MU Dons at the top of the innings with the bat. Medical University Sofia's team also comprises of exciting players and the team's teamwork has been appreciated by the fans.

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MUS vs MUD Dream11 team

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MUS vs MUD Dream11 team: MUS team

Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin DSouza, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Fawaz Khalid, Nisarg Shah Bipin Gattapur, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Nithin Koppula, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MUS vs MUD Dream11 team: MUD team

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: MUS vs MUD Dream11 to picks

Kiran Dasan

Saim Hussain

Ishaan De Silva

Kevin Dsouza

MUS vs MUD Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Saim Hussain

Batsmen: Kevin DSouza (vice-captain), Ishaan De Silva, Kiran Dasan (captain)

All-rounders: Bipin Gattapur, Nisarg Shah, Thiekshan Suresh, Asad Ali Rehemtulla

Bowlers: Huzaif Yusuf, Albin Jacob, Karthik Sreekumar

MUS vs MUD match prediction

As per our MUS vs MUD match prediction, MUD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction, MUS vs MUD top picks and MUS vs MUD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUS vs MUD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Instagram