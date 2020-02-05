Mushfiqur Rahim Set To Become Bangladesh's Highest-paid Cricketer Under New Pay Structure

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is all set to become the highest-paid cricketer in his country under the new pay structure designed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The pay structure has been designed keeping in mind the points accumulated by the players for the last three years.

Mushfiqur Rahim salary

According to a report in a leading cricket website, Mushfiqur Rahim is said to have picked up 574 points in Tests and 1172 in shorter formats. As a result, BCB decided to reward the wicket-keeper batsman with TK 6,20,000. The other Bangladesh players who are in line to earn more money are Tamim Iqbal (who collected 472 points in Tests and 1087 points in shorter formats) and Mahmudullah (who collected 410 points in Tests and 1049 points in shorter formats).

Tamim and Mahmudullah will get TK 6,00,000 as a monthly salary. Earlier, the trio used to receive TK 4,00,000 as salary during the last pay structure. Test skipper Mominul Haque, Liton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Rubel Hossain are expected to receive TK 3,00,000.

BCB new contract salary structure

While making the contract for their national cricketers for the 2020 season, BCB also increased the match fee of Tests from TK 3. 5 lakh to TK 6 lakh. This was to encourage the cricketers to be more serious about the longest version of the sport.

While the new contracts come as a breath of fresh air for the side, it remains to be seen if the move will yield results on the pitch. Bangladesh's results have not been exemplary and they are yet to announce themselves as a strong force in world cricket. Despite playing for a long time and having a loyal fan base, the Bangladesh cricket team have only shown sparks of brilliance. They have never really set the stage on fire.

