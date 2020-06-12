Muttiah Muralitharan Reveals Bowling Leg-spin In Childhood As Plan B To Save His Career

Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan served as an inspiration for many cricketers not just in his country, but all around the world during his playing days. Known widely as the ‘Smiling Assassin’ for his infectious smile and ability to deceive the best of opposition batsmen alike, Muralitharan has made a successful transition from a player to a coach, shaping the fortunes of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) into making it a powerhouse in the popular Indian T20 league.

However, life wasn’t so easy for the ex-CSK star Muttiah Muralitharan at the start of his playing career. In fact, Murali had figured out in his youth that due to have a bent arm, his ‘different’ bowling action might not be accepted by authorities. As a result, today he makes a startling confession that he had taken up bowling leg-spin as his ‘Plan B’ in case his career as an off-spinner did not work out.

Talking to his former teammate at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) S Badrinath on the Star Sports 1 Tamil show Mind Masters by MFORE, Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that the fear made his will to succeed stronger and how essential it is in life to have alternative plans for not being disheartened by failure. He believes that for everything including cricket, one should have a Plan A & Plan B.

Muttiah Muralitharan, who has had his fair share of challenges to deal with as far as his bowling action was concerned, also explains on the show how the entire ordeal of being no balled twice in Australia for his actions made him a stronger individual together with the support of his team and country. He got the support of then captain Arjuna Ranatunga, who is believed to be the mastermind behind Sri Lanka’s famous 1996 World Cup win in the Indian subcontinent.

On a talk show What The Duck, former India opener Virender Sehwag once claimed that Muttiah Muralitharan had an incredibly calculative mindset, albeit a funny story. The former Lankan spinner, who has a world record 800 Test wickets, 92 wickets ahead of his Australian compatriot Shane Warne, claims that ‘mindset’ is what made him successful and is something he would advise every young cricketer.

Muralitharan believes that 90 per cent of the work is to be tactically and mentally fit, which is difficult to understand as a youngster because of their raw interest and love for the game. However, professional cricket has added pressure as a huge part of it, which makes mental fitness all the more crucial. A lot of cricketers who have good technique and haven’t dealt with this pressure, have fallen off.

While one can practice & train hard and hone one’s technical skills, Muralitharan opines that a large part of cricket involves a batsman not being able to play a shot that he wishes to everytime or a bowler being able to bowl the ball he usually delivers properly. As a result, there is no substitute to long-term self-belief, practice and perseverance for success.

Muttiah Muralitharan could next be seen in the IPL 2020 coaching SRH should the tournament take place in the preferred September-October window this year. A decision on the T20 World Cup by the ICC next month is expected to give more clarity on the situation and fate of the IPL 2020 as well.

