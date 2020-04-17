Virender Sehwag Recalls Funny Story About Birthday Boy Muttiah Muralitharan Losing Money

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is arguably the best spinner to ever play the game of cricket. In his glorious career, he has troubled batsmen all over the world with his bamboozling bowling. Muttiah Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs as well as Tests. On Friday, Muttiah Muralitharan celebrated his 48th birthday. Let's take a look at one of the hilarious incidents that Virender Sehwag revealed on a chat show which involves Muttiah Muralitharan.

Virender Sehwag narrates a hilarious incident involving Muttiah Muralitharan

On a YouTube show What The Duck, Virender Sehwag recalled an incident from a 2005 series in Australia when he and Muttiah Muralitharan both were playing for World XI. After landing in Melbourne, they had a practice session after which Virender Sehwag, Muttiah Muralitharan and Shoaib Akhtar sat together. That's when Muttiah Muralitharan started calculating the money he will earn had the World XI managed to beat the then world champions Australia in the 3-match series and the Only Test.

Virender Sehwag said Muralitharan calculated around gaining $500,000-600,000 from that tour. Virender Sehwag added that the Sri Lankan legend's calculations went down the drain as they didn't even manage to win even a single game on the tour, which resulted in a loss for Muttiah Muralitharan. Virender Sehwag also said that Muttiah Muralitharan was very calculative and lauded him for the same, which made him finish his career at exactly 800 Test wickets.

IPL 2020: Muttiah Muralitharan's contributions to SRH's success

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the IPL title in 2016, owe a lot of their success to their bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan. Since being brought on board in 2015, the SRH team has emerged as a significant bowling powerhouse in IPL cricket. SRH have been able to defend some really low totals over the years because of its exceptional bowling prowess.

Muralitharan was set to return to India for the IPL 2020 but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI has indefinitely postponed IPL 2020. Reports have recently emerged that a Muttiah Muralitharan biopic is in development.

