MWR Vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 3rd T20 Match Details

Mid West Rhinos will face Tanzania in the 3rd T20I of the Tanzania Tour of Zimbabwe 2019/20. The MWR vs TAN live match will be played at Kwekwe Sports Club, Zimbabwe on Wednesday, March 18 at 5:30 PM IST. Athumani Kakonzi will captain Tanzania and Takudzwanashe Kaitano will lead the Mid West Rhinos in the MWR vs TAN live match. Let us take a look at the MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction, MWR vs TAN Dream11 team, MWR vs TAN match prediction, MWR vs TAN playing 11 and all other details.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle lauds Rashid Khan while claiming T20s have democratized cricket

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the MWR vs TAN Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the MWR vs TAN playing 11 and MWR vs TAN Dream11 team will be formed -

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Tanzania:

Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi (captain), Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (wicketkeeper), Abhik Patwa Ramesh, Jittin Pratap Singh, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Ashish Dilip Kamani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Salum Jumbe Ally, Riziki Kulwa Mohamed Kiseto, Nassoro Zahoro Saidi, Muhammed Ali, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan, Jumanne Mohamed Mussa, and Issa Juma Kikasi.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Mid West Rhinos:

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (captain), Bright Matsiwe (wicketkeeper), Trevor Chibvongodze, Tarisai Musakanda, Remembrance Nyathi, Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, Christopher Masike, Jabulisa Tshuma, Tafara Chingwara, Ronald Masocha, Wallace Mubaiwa, and Walter Matawu.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic affects English county cricket as 6 Surrey players undergo isolation

MWR vs TAN Dream11 team: MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction

Here is the MWR vs TAN Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Issa Juma Kikasi

Batsmen: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda (vice-captain), Jatinkumar Darji, Abhik Patwa

All-Rounders: Trevor Gwandu (captain), Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Trevor Chibvongodze

Bowlers: Wallace Mubaiwa, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Walter Matawu.

Please keep in mind that the MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The MWR vs TAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus pandemic: Cricket Australia CEO says T20 World Cup preparations not affected

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: MWR vs TAN match prediction

This match will be the third T20 between the two teams and the first two matches were played on Monday. One of the matches was won by the Mid West Rhinos while the other one was won by Tanzania. Some players to look forward to in the match are Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Trevor Gwandu, and Tarisai Musakanda.

The MWR vs TAN live match can be expected to be won by the Mid West Rhinos, according to our MWR vs TAN match prediction.

MWR vs TAN live after forming your MWR vs TAN Dream11 team

There is no official live broadcast for the MWR vs TAN game in India. The match can be followed live on Fancode. Some updates from the match can be found on the Mid West Rhinos Twitter page.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar seeks 'small favour' from his old county cricket club Yorkshire