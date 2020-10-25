NAJ XI Vs MAH XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Final Live

Najmul XI will lock horns against Mahmudullah XI in the special BCB President's Cup final on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and will begin at 1:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

NAJ XI vs MAH XI live: NAJ XI vs MAH XI match prediction and preview

Najmul XI have been in fine form and notched up three wins in four games during the league stage of the tournament. With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Najmul Hossain in their ranks, they enter the final as favourites for the clash. Mahmudullah were the second-best team in the tournament, notching up two wins in the competition.

Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Liton Das and Rubel Hossain add much need experience to the line-up, which could prove decisive on Sunday. We predict that Najmul XI will win the contest on Sunday against Mahmudullah XI.

NAJ XI vs MAH XI live: Probable NAJ XI vs MAH XI playing 11

Najmul XI squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy

Probable playing XI: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain.

Mahmudullah XI squad

Mahmudullah(c), Aminul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Probable XI: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah (W/K), Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Aminul Islam.

NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers : Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan

: Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Batsmen: Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Towhid Hridoy

Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Towhid Hridoy All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain

Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain

NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 team captain: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman

NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 team vice-captain: Mahmudullah, Irfan Sukkur

Note: NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 prediction, NAJ XI vs MAH XI top picks, and NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAJ XI vs MAH XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Tiger.com.bd)

