NAJ XI Vs MAH XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Final Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Najmul XI will lock horns against Mahmudullah XI in the special BCB President's Cup final on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and will begin at 1:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the NAJ XI vs MAH XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
Also Read: Sunil Narine Tears Apart Delhi Bowlers With A 32-ball 64; Netizens Say, 'Back With A Bang'
Najmul XI have been in fine form and notched up three wins in four games during the league stage of the tournament. With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Najmul Hossain in their ranks, they enter the final as favourites for the clash. Mahmudullah were the second-best team in the tournament, notching up two wins in the competition.
Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Liton Das and Rubel Hossain add much need experience to the line-up, which could prove decisive on Sunday. We predict that Najmul XI will win the contest on Sunday against Mahmudullah XI.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL: Chennai Fans Promise Loyalty To MS Dhoni And Co. Despite Team's Poor Showing
Also Read: IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab Eye A Fourth Straight Win As They Lock Horns With Hyderabad
Also Read: Anrich Nortje's Bullet Yorker That Sent Rahul Tripathi Packing And Fans Buzzing: Watch
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
PAHK vs USRC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League live
24 mins ago
Hong Kong T20 HKCC vs KCC live streaming, pitch and weather report, full match preview
1 hour ago
HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Hong Kong T20 Premier League live
1 hour ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy BAL vs KHP live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
8 hours ago
LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs, register fourth straight win
14 hours ago
SS W Vs ST W XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash League preview
9 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points