NAM Vs IR A Live Scores, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report For 3rd T20

Ireland A will face Namibia in the third T20I of the Ireland Tour of South Africa 2020 at Irene Villagers on Friday. The series is currently squared with Namibia winning the first T20I and Ireland grabbing the victory in the second one. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming fixture.

ALSO READ | Gujarat's Motera stadium becomes India's first green-rated cricket stadium

NAM vs IR A live telecast in India

There is no NAM vs IR A live telecast in India for the 3rd T20.

NAM vs IR A live score

The NAM vs IR A live score for the 3rd T20I can be viewed on Cricket Ireland's official Twitter handle. The page shares regular score updates, pictures, and happenings from the match live. All NAM vs IR A live scores and match updates can be viewed on ICC's official website as well.

💢 RESULT 💢



Ireland Wolves restricted Namibia to 147-9 from 20 overs, to win by 23 runs!



That leaves the series 1-1 with three games to go in the T20 series.



Full scorecard coming shortly.#BackingGreen #GoWolves ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/pTGYasejwJ — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) February 18, 2020

ALSO READ | Mark Boucher says SA have to work hard for rediscovering their 'rhythm' in Test cricket

NAM vs IR A live match: Pitch and weather report

The Irene Villagers Cricket Ground in Pretoria is used for unofficial and List A matches and has a pitch that supports batsmen well. In the matches that have been documented well, it can be observed that the team batting first is usually able to pull off a victory. According to AccuWeather, Pretoria will see a high temperature of 32 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 19 degrees Celcius. A thunderstorm is being predicted as well with a 40% chance of precipitation.

ALSO READ | Manoj Tiwary opens up on friend and singer Hardy Sandhu playing U19 cricket with him

NAM vs IR A match preview

The series is currently squared with both teams having one victory each. Ireland A won the second match by 23 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Stephen Doheny and Gareth Delany. Their best bowlers were Ruben Trumpleman and Craig Williams. Namibia's best batsmen in the game were Gerhard Erasmus and Craig Williams. Their best bowlers were Tyrone Kane and Shane Getkate.

Ireland A will be the probable winners of the NAM vs IR A live match. There is a good chance of the match being delayed by rain too and the series may end up remaining squared in that case. Following this match, the teams will proceed to play two more matches to complete the T20I series.

ALSO READ | Icy Kane Williamson & fiery Virat Kohli's ideas hand-in-hand in Cricket's Game of Thrones