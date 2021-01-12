T Natarajan Becomes Twitter Favourite To Make Debut And Replace Jasprit Bumrah In Brisbane

An already depleted Indian side suffered yet another crushing blow on Tuesday as their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021. The Bumrah injury news is a big setback for the Indian team who is already without the services of Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to injuries. Moreover, with uncertainty looming over Test specialist Hanuma Vihari's availability, the Ajinkya Rahane led-side will have an uphill task in the series-deciding Test at the Gabba.

Fans excited for T Natarajan's potential debut at the Gabba

With key pacers Bumrah, Yadav and Shami being ruled out of the series and Ishant Sharma missing, Team India will be forced to turn towards the young guns for the key Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. It is likely that young pacer T Natarajan, who recently made his limited-overs debut, is once again in contention to make his Test debut alongside Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

The Bumrah injury news left fans disappointed and worried about India's fate in the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 where the hosts have an impeccable record. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans expressed their excitement and backed Natarajan to replace Bumrah for the fourth Test. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Natarajan's potential debut.

It will be interesting to see what India's line-up looks like for the fourth and final Test of series at the Gabba against an Australian side that has a formidable record at the venue. In the 62 matches that have played at the venue, the hosts have won 40 of them and has only managed eight losses. As many as 13 of those wins have come by an innings. What is remarkable is the fact that the hosts haven't lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988. If India want to beat Australia, they will have to pull off something spectacular again for one last time.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

