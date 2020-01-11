Nathan Ellis Makes An Uncertain Catch Look Easy To Dismiss A Well Set Usman Khawaja

Nathan Ellis took an outstanding catch to get rid of the explosive opening batsman Usman Khawaja during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

Nathan Ellis makes an uncertain catch look easy

This had happened during the 11th over of the Thunder's run chase. On the second delivery, Scott Boland had bowled a short of a length ball on the line of the middle stump as Khawaja heaved his bat for depositing it into the stands. Nathan Ellis who was standing at the deep square leg looked uncertain while attempting the catch. But he then judged the ball well and took a spectacular catch and lay flat on the ground. This outstanding catch broked a 96-run opening stand between Khawaja and Alex Hales. Khawaja walked back for a 29-ball 35.

''Gets it away but straight down the throat. Oh! He didn't pick it up Nathan Ellis and in the end, he did. He didn't pick it up he has done a great job because that was hit very hard. Oh! In the end, a split second'', said the commentators on air.

The video of this stunning catch was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Sydney Thunder win in the final over

Hobart Hurricanes posted 162/6 in their 20 overs riding on quickfire knocks from opener Caleb Jewell, veteran George Bailey and wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott respectively. Daniel Sams and star South African all-rounder Chris Morris were the pick of the bowlers for Thunder with two scalps each.

In reply, Alex Hales scored a 36-ball 55 at a strike rate of 152.78 which included six boundaries and two maximums. In fact, he was the only half-centurion of the contest. Some vital knocks from Usman Khawaja and Alex Ross helped Sydney Thunder get over the line by four wickets with four balls left.

