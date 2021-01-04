Suresh Raina Recalls Funny Prank Sachin Tendulkar And Yuvraj Singh Played On Him In 2010

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from the game on August 15 last year, i.e. on the same day when MS Dhoni announced his exit. Raina was one of the architects of India’s 2011 World Cup victory and he held a decorated playing career for his national side. During his playing days (2005-2018), the dashing left-hander shared the dressing room with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and several other big names of Indian cricket.

Suresh Raina reveals ‘wasabi’ prank by Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh

While interacting on ESPNCricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, Suresh Raina shared a hilarious incident from his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2010. Fresh from scoring a hundred in his maiden Test innings, the southpaw revealed that he was taken to a Japanese restaurant for dinner on the following day by his then teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. Suresh Raina describes himself as a “dal-roti and rajma-chawal person”, which is why even going to a Japanese restaurant was a “big thing” for him.

The ODI v]eteran said that he was served wasabi at the restaurant. He was then asked by Tendulkar and Yuvraj to give it a try. Raina, unaware about the spicy nature of wasabi and its eating style, admitted that he took out two buns and ate it like a burger. The cricketer revealed his “eyes were watering non-stop” for the next hour as he continued eating it in the same manner, much to the amusement of his teammates.

Suresh Raina retirement and IPL 2021 updates

After Suresh Raina’s retirement from international cricket, the 2011 World Cup-alumnus was slated to play for Chennai in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the cricketer withdrew his name just weeks before the launch of the competition and went back home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Suresh Raina is currently on course to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for his state side Uttar Pradesh. The 34-year-old will then be expected to take part in the much-awaited IPL 2021 season. The IPL 2021 season is slated to launch sometime in April.

