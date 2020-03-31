Tim Paine Compares India- Australia Rivalry With The Ashes Series

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has said that the India-Australia rivalry is no less than an Ashes series. The Aussies play the Ashes against arch-rivals England every two years. India had beaten Australia Down Under during their last visit in the 2018-19 season as they went on to win their maiden Test and bilateral ODI series on Australian soil.

'A really anticipated series': Tim Paine

During an interview, Paine said that both India, as well as Australia, are high-quality teams and therefore, it is going to be a really anticipated series purely because of the quality of cricket and for not what has happened in the past. He then mentioned that the India-Australia rivalry is series a bit like the Ashes and that is what they are looking forward to.

India will be touring Australia for a bilateral T20I, ODI as well as Test series in October 2020. In their long tour Down Under, the Men In Blue will also be looking to end their major title drought by winning the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October-November. However, it remains to be seen whether the bilateral series, as well as the World Cup, will be held as planned due to COVID-19 fear that has ended up postponing as well as canceling many global sporting events.

'You don’t have to be Einstein': Tim Paine

In a recent interview, the Australian Test skipper said that one does not have to be an Einstein to realise that the Bangladesh tour in June is probably unlikely to go ahead. Paine also added that they are unsure as of now whether the tour has been cancelled or pushed back.

The wicket-keeper batsman also mentioned that some series have been cancelled and whether ones which going forward are going to be continually cancelled or whether they will be postponed. At the same time, he also added that even if they have to miss those two Test matches at the end of the day, they would not mind it.

