SA Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Lands In Hot Water After Abusing South African Fan On Day 1

As South Africa and England battle it out at Johannesburg in the fourth and final Test of the series, superstar England all-rounder Ben Stokes has landed himself into hot waters. After Stokes was cheaply dismissed for 2 in the first innings on the first day of South Africa vs England Test, the all-rounder was spotted verbally abusing a fan before he went back to the pavilion. Stokes was the subject of a lot of criticism on social media subsequently.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Andrew Flintoff stunned at seeing Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior patch up

SA vs ENG: Ben Stokes loses his cool during Test match

Ben Stokes has been one of England's most successful cricketers in recent years but on Friday, the all-rounder could not contribute more than 2 runs to the English cause when he was dismissed by an Anrich Nortje delivery. According to multiple reports, a middle-aged man who was a part of the crowd abused Stokes as he was walking back into the pavilion and likened him to global pop-superstar Ed Sheeran because of his red hair.

(Content warning: The video below contains audible profanity)

Ben Stokes just replied to a kid with “say it to me outside the ground, you fucking four eyed cunt”



😐😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/jIIH5vnhJs — Cricket Comedy (@CricketComedy_) January 24, 2020

ALSO READ | James Anderson breaks Keshav Maharaj's bat into half during SA vs ENG Test match

Stokes was quick to retaliate to the man's comments and yelled back with abusive words. Stokes' comments were caught on the live broadcast and the replays made his words even clearer. Stokes later issued an apology for his behaviour on his social media. There has been no word on whether the ICC will reprimand Stokes for his behaviour. Here is how social media reacted.

This is how to lose credibility @piersmorgan.

No sporting pro has license to act like that these days. #BenStokes showed a pathetic lack of composure.....again. Guaranteed to happen again.

The bloke's so hot-headed his hairs turned red. https://t.co/PYIcTx8tPr — Doctor Flog (@BoxSniffa) January 25, 2020

This isn't the way an international cricketer of the year should react. 👎👎👎 #BenStokes — Jayanta Kar (@Jayantakar0) January 25, 2020

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Broadcasters accused of objectifying women after Jonny Bairstow controversy

has success taken to #BenStokes's head or is it just the known british brat spirit? — PersonalDoctor (Dr. Nitin Chaube) (@drnitinchaube) January 25, 2020

This is not the first time that Stokes has courted controversy. Since 2017, Stokes has been involved in a nightclub brawl and affray in two separate incidents.

IPL 2020: Stokes set to represent Rajasthan Royals again

Ben Stokes will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020, which is set to be one of his biggest assignments this year post the South Africa vs England Test series. The Royals boast of Stokes' England teammates such as Jofra Archer and Jos Butller. It will be led by premier Australian batsman Steve Smith and coached by Andrew McDonald.

ALSO READ | Cricketing fraternity come forward to hail Team India as they draw first blood against NZ