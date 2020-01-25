Pakistan 'thrashed' India In Cricket In The Past Because Of More Dynamism: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Davos for the World Economic Forum. The former Pakistan cricket captain used an analogy from the sport, recalling his time as a player to highlight his country’s resource richness and growth potential. Imran Khan, who captained Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup win, spoke about how Pakistan dominated India when he was an active cricketer. He also went on to speak about Pakistan’s victories over India in hockey. Pakistan and India have shared fierce rivalry in cricket and hockey since 1947 when Pakistan was formed by the British.

ALSO READ | Crestfallen Imran Khan blames corruption for Pak Cricket's fall, claims he "Quashed" all

Imran Khan, while speaking at a breakfast session on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020 said that during the 60s, Pakistan was shining and it was like an Asian role model. He added that he grew up with that hope but they let themselves down because democracy couldn’t get grounded in Pakistan. He went on to say that when democracy faltered, the army came in.

ALSO READ | Bhuvan Bam attends World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos; read details

Pakistan regularly quashed India in the 60's: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that the founding fathers of Pakistan were brilliant and men of complete integrity. They wanted Pakistan to be a humane, just society for welfare. But they deviated from that vision and now they wanted to restore that vision. He also said that when he was playing cricket, India was seven times of Pakistan's size but even then, they regularly quashed them. He added that in hockey and so many other games also, they had thrashed India. He went on to say that Pakistan was great.

ALSO READ | Protests against World Economic Forum turn violent, Zurich police shoot tear gas

India and Pakistan have competed in 59 Test matches with India winning 9 and Pakistan triumphing in 12. The two nations have battled it out in 132 ODIs in which Pakistan have the edge with 73 wins to India’s 55; while in 8 T20Is, India have won six and Pakistan just one. However, when it comes to the World Cup cricket, both ODIs and T20Is, Pakistan have never been able to defeat India.

ALSO READ | Greta Thunberg slams global inactions at World Economic Forum in Davos

IMAGE COURTESY: IMRAN KHAN TWITTER