Navdeep Saini Considers THIS New Zealand Star Batsman The Most Challenging To Bowl At

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini impressed one-and-all, albeit with the bat, during India’s failed run-chase against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday. At 153-7, Navdeep Saini joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja to form a 76-run stand which put India in contention of an unlikely victory at Auckland's Eden Park. Earlier, the Karnal-born cricketer also tightened the screws of an all-firing New Zealand batting line-up by giving away only 48 runs from his 10 overs.

NZ vs Ind: Navdeep Saini names SRH star Martin Guptill as ‘most challenging’ to bowl to

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, Navdeep Saini was asked which batsman does he find the most challenging to bowl to. Without any hesitation, the right-arm pacer revealed that it is none other than New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill. The Kiwi batsman is in sublime form in the ongoing ODI series, scoring 32 and 79 in the first two matches.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI

India will now take on New Zealand in a third of the three-match ODI series on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After impressing with his batting exploits down the order, Navdeep Saini is expected to feature in the playing XI of the upcoming dead-rubber. The action will commence at 7:30 AM IST.

IPL 2020: Navdeep Saini to resume key RCB role

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini will once again turn up for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹3 crore. In IPL 2020, Navdeep Saini will play under his team India captain Virat Kohli and alongside newcomers to the franchise like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Josh Philippe.

Tough day at the office but great character shown by #TeamIndia. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jgyz9YyhYt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020

