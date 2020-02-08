Navdeep Saini Smacks It Over Cover Leaves Skipper Kohli In Awe As India Battle For A Win

With what seems to be like a replica of the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final, India takes on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series hoping to keep the series alive. With continuously falling wickets Team India seems to be in a crunch situation having lost the top order cheaply.

After a valiant half-century from Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi guy lost his wicket too. Just like the World Cup semi-final then Ravindra Jadeja took the onus on him to steady the innings. However, instead of MS Dhoni this time, it was the young speedster, Navdeep Saini who supported Jadeja well from the innings.

WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Has No Answer To Unplayable Delivery From Kyle Jamieson

Saini scored 45 runs off 49 deliveries and almost turned into Sehwag towards the end of his innings playing some big shots. Just a ball before he got out, Saini smacked Jamieson over cover which left skipper Virat Kohli in awe of his shot. Here is captain Kohli's reaction to Navdeep Saini's six:

2 Balls 2 emotions all of us!! well bat navdeep saini #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/sgQSI5KaQ0 — Aarush Sachdev (@aarush_srk) February 8, 2020

As wickets fall, Jadeja holds one end strong

Chasing a target of 274, the Indian openers fell pretty early in their innings with Mayank Agarwal departing after scoring just three runs and Shaw scoring 24. Skipper Kohli couldn't do much either as he felt for a mere 15. India's new number Shreyas Iyer looked solid as he played a slow but steady innings of 52 before falling to Bennet.

After losing the first match of the ODI series, India needs to win this one to keep the three-match series alive. New Zealand has never won an ODI series against India since the past 15 years and the Men In Blue will look forward to holding on this record. At the end of 47 overs, India are 246 for 8 and need 28 runs off 18 balls with Jadeja and Chahal on the crease.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter