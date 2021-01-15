Navdeep Saini Injury Update: What Happened To Indian Pacer During Day 1 Of Gabba Test?

India have an uphill task of rattling the mighty Australian batting attack with an inexperienced bowling line-up. Injuries to multiple key players have forced the visitors to implement several changes to their side for the Test series decider at Brisbane. While it is a known fact that Australia relish playing at the Gabba, their spectacular record at the venue will be challenged by India's newfound grit and determination. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side could find themselves in a spot of bother yet again because of an injury.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Navdeep Saini injury update

Team India's injury woes refuse to die down and one of the players to join the list on Friday is fast bowler Navdeep Saini. The 28-year-old almost dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over with a peach of a delivery. However, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane surprisingly failed to latch on to a straightforward catch. The bowler looked to be in some sort of discomfort post the aforementioned delivery and ultimately walked off the field. This could prove to be a point of great concern for the touring party, as losing a prominent fast bowler on the very first day, could have dire consequences.

As confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their Twitter account, the speedster had complained of pain in his groin. The player had a word with the team's physio, Nitin Patel, and went off the field. The fast bowler was assessed by the medical team, and according to the latest Navdeep Saini injury update, the cricketer has been taken for scans.

UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans.#AUSvIND https://t.co/pN01PVnFfx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Navdeep Saini has a major role to play in the crucial Test match in the absence of senior fast bowlers. While the exact nature of the injury is not known, Ajinkya Rahane and co. will be awaiting the results of the scan with batted breaths. With Saini being unavailable to bowl currently, the onus will be on T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar to help India bundle out the opposition.

India vs Australia live

Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba. Despite losing openers, David Warner and Marcus Harris early, the home side have staged a significant fight back. In-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne proved his mettle once again and slammed a spectacular century to bail Australia out of trouble. After the end of Day 1, Australia have scored 274 runs and have lost half of their side.

Labuschagne with his marvelous 108 was the star with the bat, whereas debutant T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for India as he claimed two vital wickets for his side in the India vs Australia 4th Test. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

