Navdeep Saini Makes An Impressive ODI Debut Against West Indies In The Decider

Pacer Navdeep Saini made his ODI debut for the Men in Blue as he replaced an injured Deepak Chahar in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli handed over the cap to Saini, giving him an encouraging pep talk before the game began. It seems to have paid off as the youngster has picked up two wickets and also took a good catch under pressure to put the visitors in a spot of bother.

Navdeep Saini picks up two crucial wickets

Saini first removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer to pick up his maiden scalp in the 50-overs format. This happened on the second delivery of the 30th over where he had bowled a short of a length ball on the middle and leg stump line as the southpaw did manage to get the timing right but failed to clear the distance as Kuldeep Yadav who was stationed at fine leg made absolutely no mistake in while taking the catch. The youngster provided yet another breakthrough for the Men In Blue in the 32nd over when he castled Roston Chase who was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter with an unplayable yorker just when it appeared that he would take West Indies to a big score. Saini's crucial wickets broke the backbone of the visitors as the two well-set batsmen were sent back to the pavilion.

Saini takes a good catch under pressure

Before Navdeep Saini made an impact with the ball, he took a good catch under pressure to send back the swashbuckling Windies opener Evin Lewis in the 16th over. On the final delivery of that over which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm spinner had bowled a flighted delivery on off stump and Lewis slogged it for a big one. However, he did not get the timing right and found Navdeep Saini at long-on who judged the ball well and took a good catch. Even though he had lost his balance and tumbled, he ensured that the ball did not pop out from his hands and held on to it very tightly with one hand. The video of Saini's catch under pressure was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

