New Zealand Break Pakistan's Resistance, Inch Closer To No.1 Test Spot With 101-run Win

New Zealand broke through the resistance put up by the Pakistan tailenders as the Kiwis picked up a win in the 1st Test to go 1-0 in the two-match series on Wednesday. Pakistan pulled all the tricks on the bag to stay alive in the contest and drag themselves to a draw but failed to so as the hosts got the better of the visitors thereby wrapping up the game on day five. Pakistan's fightback was led by Fawad Alam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan - the former scoring an international ton after ten years while the latter scored his fourth consecutive 50+ score in the longer format of the game.

New Zealand breakthrough Pakistan's resistance

Pakistan's attempt to hold on to the game frustrated the Kiwis - who in turn looked for an opportunity to finish the game early after dismissing Azhar Ali in the second over on Day five. Fawad Alam top-scored for the Men in Green with a 102-run knock off 269 deliveries while skipper Mohammad Rizwan played a gritty knock to ensure Pakistan stayed alive in the contest. Kiwi all-rounder & spinner Mitchell Santner picked up the last two scalps to wrap up the Pakistan innings, thereby handing the hosts a 101-run win over the visitors.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 129-run knock in the first innings. "They (bowlers) were outstanding today, in fact, they were outstanding throughout the whole game to be honest. The conditions were little different to what we experienced against the West Indies, but at the same time, the conditions were fantastic as it brought spin into play as well. Huge effort from the bowlers to get across the line. A lot of credit goes to Pakistan for the way they fought, it looked a draw. In the end we are fortunate. We have a number of other leaders who have different perspectives, we always have that in our group. It was a fighting effort throughout the five days. A brilliant game as both teams put their best foot forward. In the second innings, Pakistan were resilient in terms of not giving their wickets away. The wicket was quite difficult to score freely on", Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

5 wins in a row for Kiwis

