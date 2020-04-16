Sri Lanka Proposes Hosting IPL, Board President Silva Says India Considering: Reports

Soon after the BCCI suspended IPL till further notice, it has been reported that Sri Lanka cricket has reached out to the Indian cricket board suggesting that it is ready to host the 2020 edition in Sri Lanka. According to reports in Sri Lankan Media, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva has stated that India is likely to look into the neighbouring country's proposal if the COVID-19 threat eases in Sri Lanka in the next few days.

President Silva has stated that if the IPL edition is called off, the BCCI and all stakeholders will have to bear more than $500 million losses which is why it would be beneficial to move this edition of the cash-rich tournament to another country like it was in 2009. In 2009, the IPL had to be moved to South Africa after it clashed with the country's General Elections.

Sri Lanka Cricket President has also stated that if the board gets a go-ahead from their Indian counterpart, then the board is ready to provide all facilities under the supervision on Sri Lankan authorities.

BCCI suspends IPL till further notice

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI has formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

