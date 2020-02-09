The Debate
The Debate
Netizens Hail Bangladesh's Valiant Effort Against India To Lift Maiden U-19 World Cup

Cricket News

In a thrilling final on Sunday, underdogs Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in a rain-interrupted match to lift their maiden U-19 ICC World Cup

netizens

In a thrilling final on Sunday, underdogs Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in a rain-interrupted match to lift their maiden U-19 ICC World Cup. The efforts of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi went in vain as Bangladesh showed great temperament on the field. Apart from a brief moment in the second innings, the maiden-title winners always seemed to be in the commanding positions. Netizens were quick to react to Bangladesh's hard-earned win. Here are some of the reactions:

Bangladesh completely dominate India

The rain-hit finals saw the target being revised to 170 runs off 46 overs after the game was stopped for a while. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul went in vain as the young Tigers managed to comfortably chase down the target, although they suffered a scare in between. Parvez Hossain Emon, who walked off the pitch after suffering cramps on his legs, top-scored for the side with 47 runs off 79 balls. 

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

