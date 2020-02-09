Netizens Hail Bangladesh's Valiant Effort Against India To Lift Maiden U-19 World Cup

In a thrilling final on Sunday, underdogs Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in a rain-interrupted match to lift their maiden U-19 ICC World Cup. The efforts of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi went in vain as Bangladesh showed great temperament on the field. Apart from a brief moment in the second innings, the maiden-title winners always seemed to be in the commanding positions. Netizens were quick to react to Bangladesh's hard-earned win. Here are some of the reactions:

Congratulations to Bangladesh

Future Bangladesh cricket team will be strong 💪#INDvBAN #IndvsBan — asbin raj (@asbinraj2) February 9, 2020

Hard luck India!!



Bishnoi very well played👏🏻👏🏻



Congratulations Bangladesh 🙌🏻#INDvBAN — Padmika vysyaraju (@impadmika) February 9, 2020

The greatest ever sporting achievement by any Bangladesh cricket team. Thoroughly deserve this victory. #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal #U19WorldCup — Prasad RS (@PrasadrsTOI) February 9, 2020

#INDvBAN. Feels bad about my country doesn't win match..But feeling proud for Bangladesh..Emon played superhero's knock..Giving good start..Then got retired hurt..Again came on ground.. Playing good shots..Score singles.. Finally no words for his fight.. — Swapnil Tarsode (@swapshah22) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh completely dominate India

The rain-hit finals saw the target being revised to 170 runs off 46 overs after the game was stopped for a while. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul went in vain as the young Tigers managed to comfortably chase down the target, although they suffered a scare in between. Parvez Hossain Emon, who walked off the pitch after suffering cramps on his legs, top-scored for the side with 47 runs off 79 balls.

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

