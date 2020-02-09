U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh Beat India In Rain-hit Final To Clinch Maiden Title

The young Bangladesh U-19 squad clinched their maiden U-19 World Cup as they beat defending champions India by three wickets on Sunday at Potchefstroom. The rain-hit finals saw the target being revised to 170 runs off 46 overs after the game was stopped for a while. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul went in vain as the young Tigers managed to comfortably chase down the target, although they suffered a scare in between. Parvez Hossain Emon, who walked off the pitch after suffering cramps on his legs, top-scored for the side with 47 runs off 79 balls.

Bangladesh win maiden U-19 title

BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!!!!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh skittle out India for 177

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs. The third seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful's first spell with channelised aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset.

Only 23 came off the first 10 overs and India never recovered from the slow start despite a sedate 93-run stand between Jaiswal and NT Tilak Verma (38 off 65 balls) in 23.2 overs. Shoriful and Shakib were not afraid of sledging the Indian batsmen as they bowled full and got the ball to swing away from the left-handers. The fielding was also agile and top-notched, making it difficult throughout the Indian innings. Once Jaiswal was out, the distinct lack of match-time for other Indian batsmen was evident with skipper Priyam Garg (7) showing rustiness.

The other problem was Jaiswal's inability to force the pace throughout the entire innings did cost India and he was finally snuffed out by Shoriful as he mistimed a pull-shot. His innings had eight fours and a six and finished the tournament with 400 runs. Siddhesh Veer (0) was gone off next ball by Shoriful and Dhruv Jurel (22 off 38 balls) lacked partners and was run-out after a horrible mix-up with Atharva Ankolekar (3). Atharva, the hero of the Australia game, was then played on and India finished with a below-par score.

