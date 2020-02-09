Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes An Absolute Stunner To Help India Settle In The Driver's Seat

India's U-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned the audience at Potchefstroom as he took an absolute blinder to get rid of Shamim Hossain in the finals of the U-19 World Cup. Chasing a target of 178 runs, Bangladesh were off to a good start with both the openers dominating the Indian bowlers. However, with the advent of Ravi Bishnoi into the attack, the tables turned against Bangladesh as they lost wickets in a string, resulting in half their side going back to the dugout before they reached 100 runs. Ravi Bishnoi took four scalps in the game, taking his tally of total scalps in the tournament to 17, as India reversed the pressure on Bangladesh.

Jaiswal takes a stunner

Sushant Mishra returns to the attack and strikes with his first ball!



Shamim Hossain the man to go, caught by Jaiswal at deep point.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Jurel effects lightning fast stumping

In the 17th over, Bishnoi flighted his delivery outside off, which ricocheted off Shahadat Hossain's pads. Jurel was quick enough to collect the ball with his left hand and rattle the stumps before Hossain got back in. Jurel's terrific hands behind the stumps forced Hossain to depart after scoring just a run. Bangladesh nearly gave India a scare in the finale as they got off to a brilliant start while chasing 178. The openers looked determined and steady until skipper Priyam Garg brought in Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Bishnoi first claimed the wicket of Tanzid Hasan and then went on to scalp Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Later on, he trapped Hridoy before the wicket and finally git Hossain out early.

Bangladesh restrict India for 177 in WC final

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs. The third seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful's first spell with channelised aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset.

