Netizens Troll PCB Chairman Mani After He Claims Pakistan's Security Better Than India's

Soon after defeating Sri Lanka comfortably by 263 runs in the second Test, Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday expressed his delight at Pakistan’s ability to host a Test match series successfully in the country for the first time in more than a decade.

The series which witnessed Pakistan win by 1-0 was the first series to be played in Pakistan after the attack on Sri Lanka's cricket team back in 2009 which was touring the country. As a result, cricketing nations had refused to tour the country citing security concerns until Sri Lanka opted to visit the country for this series.

'Pakistan's security better than India'

However, Mani while briefing the media on Monday claimed that his country has proven once again that safety is no longer an issue for international teams following the success of the recent Sri Lanka series. Furthermore, he added that Pakistan’s security is far better at present than their arch-rivals India’s and that teams should have better judgment when it comes to this issue by not doubting Pakistan anymore. Mani's comments agitated netizens on Twitter who slammed the PCB chairman for the same. Here are a few of the comments:

Yes... its too much safe that even Bangladesh refused to visit for Cricket Match😋😋 — Bhery Phunny (@Bhery_Phunny) December 23, 2019

OK. So when are Australia and England cricket teams coming to play there 😂 — HAREISH MAKHIJA (@hareish1234) December 23, 2019

Hahaha.... @TheRealPCB chairman has lost his mind with just 1International Test Home Series in 10 years. Poor chap has lost all his senses. 🤣 But what he doesn't know is that it is #India @BCCI whch gives @ICC the maximum revenue & @IPL is the biggest league. So #PCBGOTOHELL — Prateek Mathur 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Prateek54702621) December 23, 2019

Pakistan loses legal battle against India

Mani had famously said last year that Pakistan will not ‘beg’ to play cricket with India. This was a few months before Pakistan lost a legal battle against India which involved the ICC after the PCB had filed a case about India not honouring its commitments of playing against Pakistan since 2014.

The PCB was forced to pay a whopping $1.6 million to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its callousness.

